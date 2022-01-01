Cornbread in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve cornbread
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|Cheddar & Green Chile Cornbread
|$4.00
Served with honey candy butter.
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL
1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville
|Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
SEAFOOD
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Trap Cornbread
|$7.00
Sweet corn bread made with local corn meal, honey and eggs.