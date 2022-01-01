Crispy chicken in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal
|$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
10 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal
|$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.