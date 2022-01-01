Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

10 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
More about South of Philly

