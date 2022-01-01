Croissants in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve croissants
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Croissant
|$3.50
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|BLT on Croissant
|$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.
|Plain Croissant
|$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Curry Chicken Croissant
|$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
|Plain Croissant
|$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
|Tuna Salad Croissant
|$8.00
La Bodega by Cúrate
32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville
|Hazelnut Chocolate Croissant
|$7.00
|Croissant
|$5.00
House made traditional croissant
|Croissant "Bikini" (Cafe)
|$16.00
Griddled croissant, french omelet, Curate jamon casero, carmelized onion, mushrooms sauteed with sherry, manchego, allioli