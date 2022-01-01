Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve croissants

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.50
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Well-Bred Bakery & Café image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT on Croissant$8.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a croissant. Grilled to perfection.
Plain Croissant$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Plain Croissant$3.00
Fresh baked buttery croissant
Tuna Salad Croissant$8.00
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Item pic

 

La Bodega by Cúrate

32 S Lexington Avenue, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hazelnut Chocolate Croissant$7.00
Croissant$5.00
House made traditional croissant
Croissant "Bikini" (Cafe)$16.00
Griddled croissant, french omelet, Curate jamon casero, carmelized onion, mushrooms sauteed with sherry, manchego, allioli
More about La Bodega by Cúrate

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Cake

Lobsters

Grits

Vada

Arugula Salad

Meatloaf

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston