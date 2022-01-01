Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Asheville

Asheville restaurants that serve curry

0ac8836d-e733-4243-bfce-55a451e3b349 image

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
Curry Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café
Consumer pic

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
To-go Curry Special$12.99
Call us to ask about today's offering!
More about Chai Pani
Laughing Seed Cafe image

 

Laughing Seed Cafe

40 Wall St, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry (V, GFI, NFI) (online)$18.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables with oyster mushrooms in a mild coconut milk based curry sauce. Served over coconut rice with crispy fried tofu, and a lentil papadam.
More about Laughing Seed Cafe
Item pic

 

Well-Bred Bakery & Café

1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Croissant$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
More about Well-Bred Bakery & Café

