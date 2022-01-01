Curry in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve curry
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Our curry chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh baked croissant. Includes one side.
|Curry Chicken Salad
Diced chicken breast salad with curry spices, raisins, and sliced almonds
Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville
|To-go Curry Special
|$12.99
Call us to ask about today's offering!
Laughing Seed Cafe
40 Wall St, Asheville
|Panang Curry (V, GFI, NFI) (online)
|$18.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables with oyster mushrooms in a mild coconut milk based curry sauce. Served over coconut rice with crispy fried tofu, and a lentil papadam.