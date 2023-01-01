French onion soup in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Need we say more?
More about The Chop Shop Butchery
The Chop Shop Butchery
100 Charlotte St, Asheville
|**FEATURE** French Onion Soup Sausage ($15.99/lb) (4 per pack)
|$5.00
Special Feature this week! House ground, stuffed and linked sausage using our Local, Pasture-Raised Heritage Pork, Caramelized Onions, Sherry and Thyme. 4 links per pound.