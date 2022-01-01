French toast in Asheville
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Praline French Toast
|$14.00
House-made French toast with praline butter, maple syrup, and a side of fresh fruit
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$17.00
House banana bread, chocolate sauce, oat streusel, and blackberry cream cheese
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville
|Biscuit French Toast
|$7.00
served with powdered sugar and maple syrup