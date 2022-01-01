Fried pickles in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve fried pickles
Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - West Asheville
1455 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Large Fried Pickles
|$10.00
served with zippy ranch
|Small Fried Pickles
|$5.50
served with zippy ranch
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
401 Haywood Road, Asheville
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
house breaded pickle spears served with ranch dressing or chipotle aioli