Greek pizza in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve greek pizza

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Pizza$0.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, Mozzarella, Feta, Bell Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Red Onions
More about Black Bear Pizza
White Labs Kitchen & Tap image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Pizza$17.00
Red pepper puree base topped with arugula, sausage, pepperoncini, fire roasted onions, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives.
More about White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

