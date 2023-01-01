Greek pizza in Asheville
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Greek Pizza
|$0.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, Mozzarella, Feta, Bell Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and Red Onions
White Lab's Kitchen and Tap
172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Greek Pizza
|$17.00
Red pepper puree base topped with arugula, sausage, pepperoncini, fire roasted onions, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives.