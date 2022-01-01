Grits in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve grits
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville
|Grits with Pimento Cheese
|$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
SEAFOOD
The Lobster Trap
35 Patton Ave, Asheville
|Blue Ridge Shrimp & Grits GF
|$25.00
Sauteed sweet shrimp and creamy white heirloom grits from Peaceful Valley Farms with a bit of cheddar cheese and topped with Benton's bacon.
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville
|Grits with Pimento Cheese
|$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese