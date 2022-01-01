Grits in Asheville

Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave image

 

Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave

417 Biltmore Ave #4f, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
More about Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave
The Lobster Trap image

SEAFOOD

The Lobster Trap

35 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Ridge Shrimp & Grits GF$25.00
Sauteed sweet shrimp and creamy white heirloom grits from Peaceful Valley Farms with a bit of cheddar cheese and topped with Benton's bacon.
More about The Lobster Trap
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd

1994 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2104 reviews)
Takeout
Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
More about Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd
Chestnut Asheville image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp N' Grits$28.00
NC Tail-On Shrimp, Anson Mills Blue Corn Grits, Benton's Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Serrano Peppers, Peppercorn Cream Sauce (GF)
More about Chestnut Asheville

