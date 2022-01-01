Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi$4.99
refreshing chilled yogurt drink with sweet
mango pulp and cardamom
More about Chai Pani
Laughing Seed Cafe image

 

Laughing Seed Cafe

40 Wall St, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Lassi Smoothie$8.00
More about Laughing Seed Cafe

