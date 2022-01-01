Meatloaf in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve meatloaf
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$18.00
house meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens, creamy dreamy gravy, fried onion straws
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - AVL
1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville
|Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.00
Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR!
(Vegan)
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ AVL
135 Coxe Ave, Asheville
|Impossible Meatloaf 1/4 lb
|$5.50
|Impossible Meatloaf 1/2 lb
|$11.00
|Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.00
Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR!
(Vegan)