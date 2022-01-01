Naan in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve naan

Naan image

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naan$2.99
Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).
More about Chai Pani
The Original Naan Taco image

 

Blue Dream Curry House

81 Patton Avenue, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Original Naan Taco$7.00
Choice of Protein cooked in Masala sauce / Tomatillo Chutney / Raita / Pickled Onion / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Cilantro / Lime
Naan & Dip$6.00
Two pieces of Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Seasonal Chutney / Raita
Naan$2.00
More about Blue Dream Curry House

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Lobster Rolls

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Burritos

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston