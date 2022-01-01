Naan in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve naan
Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville
|Naan
|$2.99
Flatbread cooked on our flattop griddle and brushed with ghee (clarified butter).
Blue Dream Curry House
81 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|The Original Naan Taco
|$7.00
Choice of Protein cooked in Masala sauce / Tomatillo Chutney / Raita / Pickled Onion / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Cilantro / Lime
|Naan & Dip
|$6.00
Two pieces of Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Seasonal Chutney / Raita
|Naan
|$2.00