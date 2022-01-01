Omelettes in Asheville
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Southern Omelette
|$16.50
Omelette filled with house made pimento cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, and bacon. Comes with a choice of side and biscuit or focaccia
Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food - 122 Riverside Dr
122 Riverside Dr, Asheville
|#5 Egg Omelette Sandwich with Veggies and Cheese (V) * Sandwich de Tortilla de Huevo Con Vegetables y Queso (V)
|$10.00
|#4 Egg Omelette Sandwich with Ham and Cheese * Sandwich de Tortilla de huevo con Jamón y Queso
|$10.00