Paneer tikka in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Paneer Tikka Roll image

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)$13.99
Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions
and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions,
cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.
More about Chai Pani
Item pic

 

Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Paneer Tikka$18.99
Indian Cheese, bell pepper, onion, marinated with fenugreek, garam masala and yogurt cooked in Clay Oven. (G.F)
More about Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

