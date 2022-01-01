Paneer tikka in Asheville

Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice,

Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions

and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions,

cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.

*Dietary Modifications*

Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.

