Paneer tikka in Asheville

Chai Pani
22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville
|Paneer Tikka Roll (Vegetarian)
|$13.99
Paneer (Indian farmer’s cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice,
Kashmiri chilli paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions
and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan with desi slaw, onions,
cilantro, & chutney. Served with raita.
*Dietary Modifications*
Gluten-Free- Substitute rice instead of naan, replace desi slaw with masala slaw and replace raita with green or tamarind chutney.