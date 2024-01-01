Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Galactic Pizza image

 

Galactic Pizza

339 Sardis RD, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Pesto Chicken Pizza$24.00
More about Galactic Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bargello & District 42

7 Patton Avenue, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Pesto Pizza$21.00
Wild Mushrooms, Bitter Greens Pesto, Pine Nuts, Gorgonzola, Pickled Onion, Arugula
More about Bargello & District 42

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Tuna Salad

Scallops

Salmon

Fried Pickles

Patty Melts

Mozzarella Sticks

Spaghetti

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston