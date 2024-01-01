Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pesto pizza in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Pesto Pizza
Asheville restaurants that serve pesto pizza
Galactic Pizza
339 Sardis RD, Asheville
No reviews yet
16" Pesto Chicken Pizza
$24.00
More about Galactic Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bargello & District 42
7 Patton Avenue, Asheville
Avg 4.5
(774 reviews)
Mushroom Pesto Pizza
$21.00
Wild Mushrooms, Bitter Greens Pesto, Pine Nuts, Gorgonzola, Pickled Onion, Arugula
More about Bargello & District 42
