Pork belly in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve pork belly
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Pork Belly Nachos
|$10.00
crispy wonton chips, korean style pork belly, "kimchi" slaw, goat cheese and jalapeno jam cream, spicy gochujang sauce, cilantro
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
100 Charlotte Street, Asheville
|Pork Belly (1lb)
|$8.49
Local pasture raised heritage pork belly. Skin on. braise it, cure it, grill it, smoke it, tickle it. its a belly.
Rye Knot
868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$12.00
Sweet Pork Belly Confit | Red Cabbage Slaw | Blackberry Hoisin Sauce
|PORK BELLY OVER BRUSSELS
|$14.00
Confit Pork Belly | Caramelized Brussel Sprouts | Maple Balsamic Glaze