Pork belly in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve pork belly

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Nachos$10.00
crispy wonton chips, korean style pork belly, "kimchi" slaw, goat cheese and jalapeno jam cream, spicy gochujang sauce, cilantro
More about Sunny Point Cafe
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte image

 

The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte

100 Charlotte Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly (1lb)$8.49
Local pasture raised heritage pork belly. Skin on. braise it, cure it, grill it, smoke it, tickle it. its a belly.
More about The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
Consumer pic

 

Mountain Madre

13 W Walnut St, asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
More about Mountain Madre
Rye Knot image

FRENCH FRIES

Rye Knot

868 Merrimon Ave, Asheville

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
PORK BELLY TACOS$12.00
PORK BELLY 12
Sweet Pork Belly Confit | Red Cabbage Slaw | Blackberry Hoisin Sauce
PORK BELLY OVER BRUSSELS$14.00
PORK BELLY OVER BRUSSEL SPROUTS 14
Confit Pork Belly | Caramelized Brussel Sprouts | Maple Balsamic Glaze
More about Rye Knot

Map

