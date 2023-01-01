Pork ribs in Asheville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corner Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Corner Kitchen - Asheville

3 Boston Way, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (11714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NC Style Pork Spare Ribs$25.00
HNG Farms, Charred Radicchio, Fennel, Apple Slaw, Bourbon Sorghum Gastrique
More about Corner Kitchen - Asheville
Item pic

 

The Chop Shop Butchery

100 Charlotte St, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Spare Ribs ($9.99/lb) (4 bones per rack)$5.00
These ribs come from the shoulder section of the pig. Loads of meat and flavor. Treat them the same as the belly spare ribs, smoke, braise, rub them down with some of our house recipe SPICEWALLA rubs.
More about The Chop Shop Butchery

