Pudding in Asheville

Buxton Hall BBQ
32 Banks Avenue, Asheville
|Banana Pudding Pie
|$6.95
bu'nilla wafer crumb crust, house made vanilla bean pudding with sliced bananas, toasted brown sugar meringue, bu'nilla wafers
Pulp + Sprout
233 S. Liberty Street, Asheville
|Chia Pudding
|$6.00
Organic chia seeds, plant milk, vanilla,, sweetened with maple syrup and topped with fresh fruit, goji berries and fresh mint