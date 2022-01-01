Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Sunny Point Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Point Cafe

626 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (2816 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa and Arugula Salad w/ Salmon$23.00
More about Sunny Point Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Chestnut Asheville

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.8 (9256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Quinoa Salad$13.00
Tri-Colored Mexican Spiced Quinoa, Smashed Avocado, Grilled Corn, Street Corn Dressing, Romaine, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cotija, Spiced Pepitas (GF, V)
More about Chestnut Asheville

Map

Map

