Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Chai Pani

22 Battery Park Ave., Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basmati Rice (bowl)$2.49
More about Chai Pani
Hillman Beer image

 

Hillman Beer

25 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$14.00
Your Choice of Protein, White Rice, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Ranch, Hazy IPA Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, and Pickled Red Onions
Add Avocado +$2
More about Hillman Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Naan

Thai Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Key Lime Pies

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston