Rigatoni in Asheville

Item pic

 

White Lab's Kitchen and Tap

172 South Charlotte Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fire Roasted Rigatoni$14.00
Rigatoni, lemon fontina cream sauce, buttery breadcrumbs, and house mozzarella baked to perfection in our wood-fired oven. Topped off with fresh truffles, a mix of herbs, and lemon zest.
Pumpkin Rigatoni$13.00
Rigatoni in a pumpkin cream sauce with Italian sausage, fire-roasted onions, and smoked honey and walnuts, and fontina cheese topped with sage and baked in our wood-fired oven.
Fire Roasted Pesto Rigatoni$13.00
Baked Rigatoni noodles, pesto cream sauce, provolone cheese. Topped with fresh parsley and lemon zest.
More about White Lab's Kitchen and Tap
Item pic

 

The Chop Shop Butchery

100 Charlotte Street, Suite 101, Asheville

Avg 4.6 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Paolo Perilli Rigatoni Pasta$8.99
Hathor & Senatore Cappelli grain
The wheat is milled very slowly, the grain of the semolina is thick and the extraction yield is low. An artisan pasta maker transforms the bran into pasta, passing it trough bronze die and drying at low temperatures in small cells.
More about The Chop Shop Butchery

