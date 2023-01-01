Sliders in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve sliders
More about Daddy Mac's - Asheville
Daddy Mac's - Asheville
161 Biltmore Ave, Asheville
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
|$9.99
3 House smoked pork sliders with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, sweet n spicy pickles and slaw
More about West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
401 Haywood Road, Asheville
|Buffalo Sliders
|$10.50
choice of buffalo fried chicken or buffalo fried shrimp; pickled celery, ranch, toasted bun
|Crabcake Sliders (2)
|$14.00
basil aioli, pickled brussels sprout slaw, slider bun
|Crabby Patty Sliders
|$15.00
house made crab cake sliders topped w/ arugula, caramelized onions, garlic honey aioli