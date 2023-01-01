Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve sliders

Daddy Mac's - Asheville

161 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$9.99
3 House smoked pork sliders with Cheerwine BBQ sauce, sweet n spicy pickles and slaw
More about Daddy Mac's - Asheville
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

401 Haywood Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Sliders$10.50
choice of buffalo fried chicken or buffalo fried shrimp; pickled celery, ranch, toasted bun
Crabcake Sliders (2)$14.00
basil aioli, pickled brussels sprout slaw, slider bun
Crabby Patty Sliders$15.00
house made crab cake sliders topped w/ arugula, caramelized onions, garlic honey aioli
More about West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

