Steak fajitas in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte

100 Charlotte Street, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
**FEATURE** Steak Fajita (1lb. pack, seasoned)$13.99
Our house fajita meat seasoning is a MUST try! We use our local dry aged beef and our secret fajita spice blend to make dinner easier for you! A couple peppers, onions, some sour cream, valentina, and some tortillas is all you need!
More about The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
South of Philly image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

South of Philly

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Steak Philly
More about South of Philly
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen image

 

West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

401 Haywood Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
monterey and cheddar cheese, sauteed ribeye, onions and peppers, pico de gallo, flour tortilla; served with avocado salsa verde
More about West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen

