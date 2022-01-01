Steak sandwiches in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food - 122 Riverside Dr
Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food - 122 Riverside Dr
122 Riverside Dr, Asheville
|Steak Sandwich * Pan con Bistec
|$13.00
Steak with grilled onions shoestring potato fries, lettuce, tomato
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
West Asheville Lounge and Kitchen
401 Haywood Road, Asheville
|Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.00
shaved ribeye, onions, banana peppers, queso, gambino's french bread