Sweet potato fries in Asheville

Asheville restaurants
Asheville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Haywood Common image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Haywood Common

507 haywood rd, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Haywood Common
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill image

 

Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill

1 Page Ave. Ste. 150, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
Black Bear Pizza image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Black Bear Pizza

3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Sweet potato fries$2.95
More about Black Bear Pizza
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

American Burger

33 Town Square Boulevard, Asheville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about American Burger
Item pic

 

Farm Burger

1831 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.
More about Farm Burger
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

10 Patton Ave, Asheville

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
A basket of crispy, hand-cut sweet potato fries.
More about Farm Burger

