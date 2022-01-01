Tacos in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Laughing Seed Cafe
Laughing Seed Cafe
40 Wall St, Asheville
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI)
|$15.00
-Cauliflower:salt, smoked paprika, onion powder, cauliflower
-Buffalo sauce:“Frank’s Red Hot”(distilled vinegar, cayenne, salt, water, canola oil, paprika, xanthan gum, garlic powder), “Earth Balance Vegan Butter”(vegetable oil blend, water, salt, pea protein isolate, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, lactic acid, beta carotene)
-CR: Veganaise, chipotles, garlic, nutritional yeast, chili powder, chili flakes, chipotle vinegar, garlic powder, onion, salt, pepper, basil
corn tortilla