Tacos in Asheville

Laughing Seed Cafe image

 

Laughing Seed Cafe

40 Wall St, Asheville

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (V, GFI, NFI)$15.00
-Cauliflower:salt, smoked paprika, onion powder, cauliflower
-Buffalo sauce:“Frank’s Red Hot”(distilled vinegar, cayenne, salt, water, canola oil, paprika, xanthan gum, garlic powder), “Earth Balance Vegan Butter”(vegetable oil blend, water, salt, pea protein isolate, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, lactic acid, beta carotene)
-CR: Veganaise, chipotles, garlic, nutritional yeast, chili powder, chili flakes, chipotle vinegar, garlic powder, onion, salt, pepper, basil
corn tortilla
The Original Naan Taco image

 

Blue Dream Curry House

81 Patton Avenue, Asheville

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Original Naan Taco$7.00
Choice of Protein cooked in Masala sauce / Tomatillo Chutney / Raita / Pickled Onion / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Cilantro / Lime
