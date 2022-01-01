Thai salad in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Haywood Common
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Haywood Common
507 haywood rd, Asheville
|Thai Salad
|$10.00
Chopped kale, cabbage, carrot, + onion slaw, herbs, almonds, pepperoncini, nuoc cham or vegan ponzu.
More about Blue Dream Curry House
Blue Dream Curry House
81 Patton Avenue, Asheville
|Small Thai Salad
|$6.00
Local Greens Mix / Pickled Cabbage / Pickled Cucumbers / Crispy Onions / Garlic Sesame Dressing
|Thai Salad (Entree)
|$12.00
Local Greens Mix / Pickled Cabbage / Pickled Cucumbers / Crispy Onions / Garlic Sesame Dressing