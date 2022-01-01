Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Asheville

Go
Asheville restaurants
Toast

Asheville restaurants that serve tikka masala

Banner pic

 

Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B

5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Tikka Masala$15.99
Mixed vegetables in creamy tomato sauce with onion and sweet pepper. (G.F)
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
Chicken marinated in spices and yogurt served in a creamy curry sauce with onions and sweet pepper. (G.F)
Lamb Tikka Masala$18.99
Lamb cooked in spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.
More about Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
Consumer pic

 

Andaaz

28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$20.00
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$20.00
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$20.00
More about Andaaz

Browse other tasty dishes in Asheville

Salad Bowl

Meatloaf

Chutney

Waffles

Quesadillas

Asian Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Map

More near Asheville to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (564 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston