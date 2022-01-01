Tikka masala in Asheville
Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE
|Vegetable Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Mixed vegetables in creamy tomato sauce with onion and sweet pepper. (G.F)
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.99
Chicken marinated in spices and yogurt served in a creamy curry sauce with onions and sweet pepper. (G.F)
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$18.99
Lamb cooked in spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.