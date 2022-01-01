Go
Farm Burger

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10 Patton Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (5059 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Grassfed Beef Burger!$7.25
Start with our 1OO% grassfed & grass-finished beef patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Build Your Own Vegan Burger$7.25
Start with our delicious vegan patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Location

10 Patton Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
