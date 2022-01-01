Go
Ash Neighborhood Bar and Grill

Wood fired American kitchen with southern roots and international flavors.

705 Oak Grove Rd

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried or grilled chicken, black garlic mayo, sweet pepper and onion chow chow, shredded iceberg on Hinkel's brioche loaf
Spring Salad
BDA Farms lettuces, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, with a honey balsamic dressing
Ash Signature Burger$16.50
4oz patty of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye),
bbq brisket, pepper jack cheese,black garlic mayo, spicy slaw
on Hinkel's bun
Double Cheese Burger$14.50
Two 4 oz. patties of our house grind (chuck, New York strip, ribeye), sharp cheddar (or pepper jack, gorgonzola) cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard, iceberg, fresh pickles on Hinkel's bun
Ash Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, boiled egg, pickled carrots, cheddar croutons, and buttermilk thyme dressing
Kid's cheese burger$8.00
served with choice of side
Kid's chicken tenders$6.00
served with choice of side
Side Of Fries$3.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of side
Location

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

