Ashland Baking Company

212 Chapple Ave • $$

Avg 5 (188 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich on Cranberry Walnut$6.00
AVAILABLE EVERY WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY. Smoked turkey and white cheddar and lettuce on our Cranberry Walnut Sourdough bread.
Ingredients: Smoked Turkey, white cheddar, lettuce, mayonnaise Ashland Baking co Cranberry Walnut Sourdough.
Contains: wheat, dairy, tree nuts.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (6 Pack)$6.50
What's better than one chocolate chip cookie? how about six!
Ingredients: butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips.
Contains: eggs, dairy, wheat
24 Karat Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting (Slice)$4.95
Mixed Berry Muffin$3.10
Our muffin flavors change daily, so you may need to come back often to try all the variations of delicious muffins we create!
Contains: wheat, dairy. variety: *may contain nuts
Chocolate Peanut Butter Oat Bar$2.95
Gluten Free.
Ingredients: butter, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, gluten free flour (rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), oats, condensed milk, peanut butter.
Contains: tree nuts, dairy
Jalapeno Sweet Chili Cream Cheese (8 oz)$3.50
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Popular with our bagels.
Ingredients: Cream Cheese (pasteurized milk, cream cheese cultures salt, carob bean/xanthan or guar gum), Jalapenos, green onions, salt, cayenne.
Contains: dairy
Quiche (Bacon Mushroom & Leek) (Serves 6)$25.00
Delicious & hearty whole quiche made with free range eggs and local ingredients. Cook for 30-45 minutes at 350 degrees.
Ingredients: flour, butter, water, free range eggs, tetzner’s milk, heavy cream, mushrooms, bacon, leeks, broccoli, nutmeg, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cheddar cheese.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs,
Chili Crisp Sesame Noodles$6.00
A sweet and spicy noodle salad served cold, with cucumber, bell pepper, green onion and microgreens.
Ingredients:linguine pasta, peanut butter, chili crisp oil (soybean oil, chili, onion, fermented soybean, monosodium glutamate, salt, sugar, pepper), soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, red bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, microgreens.
Contains: wheat, soy
Chocolate Raspberry Oat Bar$2.35
Gluten Free & Vegan.
Ingredients: Gluten free flour ((rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cornstarch, xanthan gum), brown sugar, baking powder, vegan margarine, oats, coconut, pecans, semisweet chocolate chips, raspberry jam.
Contains: tree nuts
Turtle Cheesecake (Slice)$4.95
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

212 Chapple Ave

Ashland WI

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
