Ashland restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombshells & Ales
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
Popular items
Pulled Pork Meal
$10.00
A generous portion of our delicious pulled pork with your choice of two sides
Bombshell Salad
$9.00
Crisp lettuce mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled, fried, or pulled chicken
Loaded Fries
$9.00
A pile of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
Popular items
Small Cheese Dip
$3.60
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Pollo Juan
$11.60
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Dinner Combo (2)
$9.99
Mix and match any two burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.
My Dad’s Pizzaria
942 Blackburn Ave, Ashland
Popular items
Hot Ham & Cheese Lg.
$6.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onion
Cheese BreadSticks
$6.00
Fresh baked bread sticks smothered with melted cheese and served with Italian sauce
Antipasto Salad Lg.
$7.89
Fresh lettuce with Ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, bacon, green peppers, provolone cheese, and green olives