Ashland restaurants you'll love

Ashland restaurants
Toast
  • Ashland

Ashland's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Indian
Must-try Ashland restaurants

Bombshells & Ales image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Meal$10.00
A generous portion of our delicious pulled pork with your choice of two sides
Bombshell Salad$9.00
Crisp lettuce mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled, fried, or pulled chicken
Loaded Fries$9.00
A pile of our uniquely seasoned sidewinder potato fries, smothered with our slow-smoked pulled pork, queso blanco, green onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, topped with slaw, and drizzled with BBQ sauce
More about Bombshells & Ales
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Dip$3.60
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Pollo Juan$11.60
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Dinner Combo (2)$9.99
Mix and match any two burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
My Dad’s Pizzaria image

 

My Dad’s Pizzaria

942 Blackburn Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Ham & Cheese Lg.$6.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and onion
Cheese BreadSticks$6.00
Fresh baked bread sticks smothered with melted cheese and served with Italian sauce
Antipasto Salad Lg.$7.89
Fresh lettuce with Ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, bacon, green peppers, provolone cheese, and green olives
More about My Dad’s Pizzaria
Kings Diner image

 

Kings Diner

2002 Greenup Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon on Biscuit$2.99
More about Kings Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Tomcat Bourbon & Brewhouse

2018 29th Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tomcat Bourbon & Brewhouse
