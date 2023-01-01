Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve brisket

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$13.99
Tacos made from slow cooked tender juicy brisket. Topped with cilantro, diced onions, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of consume stew or two small orders one of rice and one of beans.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales - Ashland

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket French Dip$14.00
Shaved brisket, caramelized onion, horseradish mayo and provolone on a toasted hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping
Brisket Meal$16.00
Certified Angus Beef brisket dry rubbed with our secret recipe and slow smoked for 14-16 hours for a flavorful experience. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides
Bomb Brisket$13.00
Certified Angus Beef BBQ based brisket, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo
More about Bombshells & Ales - Ashland

