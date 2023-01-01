Brisket in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve brisket
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.99
Tacos made from slow cooked tender juicy brisket. Topped with cilantro, diced onions, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of consume stew or two small orders one of rice and one of beans.
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
|Brisket French Dip
|$14.00
Shaved brisket, caramelized onion, horseradish mayo and provolone on a toasted hoagie bun served with au jus for dipping
|Brisket Meal
|$16.00
Certified Angus Beef brisket dry rubbed with our secret recipe and slow smoked for 14-16 hours for a flavorful experience. Add the sauce of your choice and two sides
|Bomb Brisket
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef BBQ based brisket, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo