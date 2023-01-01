Burritos in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ashland restaurants that serve burritos

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Supremo$10.99
Your choice of two grilled chicken, steak, or one of each, burritos. Topped with white cheese dip and served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
Burrito Grande$10.99
An extra large tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak strips or grilled chicken, rice and refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all inside. Smothered on topped with queso dip.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Mexicano$8.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Burrito Cancún (L)$10.25
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Ground Beef Burritos (2)$7.99
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

