Burritos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Burrito Supremo
|$10.99
Your choice of two grilled chicken, steak, or one of each, burritos. Topped with white cheese dip and served with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
|Burrito Grande
|$10.99
An extra large tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak strips or grilled chicken, rice and refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all inside. Smothered on topped with queso dip.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Burrito Mexicano
|$8.75
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Burrito Cancún (L)
|$10.25
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
|Ground Beef Burritos (2)
|$7.99
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.