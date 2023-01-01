Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken pizza

1 Fat Patty's-Ashland -

1442 Winchester Avenue, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken 12" Pizza$13.99
Your choice of wing
sauce, chicken, jalapenos,
bleu cheese crumbles &
ranch
Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza$15.98
Your choice of wing
sauce, chicken, jalapenos,
bleu cheese crumbles &
ranch
More about 1 Fat Patty's-Ashland -
Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales - Ashland

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Tender buffalo chicken with mozzarella, celery, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$0.00
Pulled Chicken, bacon, and drizzled with ranch
More about Bombshells & Ales - Ashland

