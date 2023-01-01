Chicken pizza in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken pizza
1 Fat Patty's-Ashland
1442 Winchester Avenue, Ashland
|Buffalo Chicken 12" Pizza
|$13.99
Your choice of wing
sauce, chicken, jalapenos,
bleu cheese crumbles &
ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$15.98
Your choice of wing
sauce, chicken, jalapenos,
bleu cheese crumbles &
ranch
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombshells & Ales - Ashland
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Tender buffalo chicken with mozzarella, celery, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$0.00
Pulled Chicken, bacon, and drizzled with ranch