Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Grande$12.99
12 inch flour tortilla fried stuffed with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Smothered with salsa verde and queso dip.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Tip Chimichanga (L)$9.25
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Seafood Chimichanga$15.25
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Beef Chimichangas$12.25
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

Boneless Wings

Corn Dogs

Chili

Cake

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston