Chimichangas in Ashland

Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Chimichanga Grande
|$12.99
12 inch flour tortilla fried stuffed with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Smothered with salsa verde and queso dip.
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Beef Tip Chimichanga (L)
|$9.25
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$15.25
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
|Beef Chimichangas
|$12.25
