Fajitas in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Pork Fajita
|$14.99
Carnitas, cooked seasoned shredded pork fajita
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️
|$14.75
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
|Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.75
Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
|Fajita Duo (L)
|$11.25
Combine any two fajita styles (except Hawaiian) grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.