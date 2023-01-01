Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve fajitas

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Fajita$14.99
Carnitas, cooked seasoned shredded pork fajita
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️$14.75
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$16.75
Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, corn cake, and tortillas.
Fajita Duo (L)$11.25
Combine any two fajita styles (except Hawaiian) grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

