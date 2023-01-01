Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve fish tacos

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.99
Three grilled or deep fried fish tacos topped cabbage,avocado slice, chipotle mayo sauce, and served with a small bowl of rice and your choice of tortilla corn or flour.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Corn Taco$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
Fish Flour Taco$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

