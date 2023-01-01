Fish tacos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Three grilled or deep fried fish tacos topped cabbage,avocado slice, chipotle mayo sauce, and served with a small bowl of rice and your choice of tortilla corn or flour.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Fish Corn Taco
|$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
|Fish Flour Taco
|$4.50
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.