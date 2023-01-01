Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cargo House Pizza

2415 Carter Avenue, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Italian bun toasted with Garlic Butter spread, cut in half.
More about Cargo House Pizza
My Dad’s Pizzaria

942 Blackburn Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread Lg.$1.80
Garlic bread baked to perfection and served hot
Cheese Garlic Bread Sm.$2.69
Topped with savory garlic butter and loaded with melted mozzarella cheese
Ham & Cheese Garlic Bread$7.09
Topped with mozzarella cheese and ham pieces
More about My Dad’s Pizzaria

