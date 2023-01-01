Garlic bread in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Cargo House Pizza
Cargo House Pizza
2415 Carter Avenue, Ashland
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Italian bun toasted with Garlic Butter spread, cut in half.
More about My Dad’s Pizzaria
My Dad’s Pizzaria
942 Blackburn Ave, Ashland
|Garlic Bread Lg.
|$1.80
Garlic bread baked to perfection and served hot
|Cheese Garlic Bread Sm.
|$2.69
Topped with savory garlic butter and loaded with melted mozzarella cheese
|Ham & Cheese Garlic Bread
|$7.09
Topped with mozzarella cheese and ham pieces