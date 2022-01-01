Quesadillas in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ARC Group - FP - Ashland

1442 Winchester Avenue, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of salsa & sour cream
Philly Quesadilla$11.98
Grilled steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of au jus & sour cream
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Quesadilla$11.50
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
Cheese Quesadilla (1)$4.25
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)$5.25
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
