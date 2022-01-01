Quesadillas in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about ARC Group - FP - Ashland
ARC Group - FP - Ashland
1442 Winchester Avenue, Ashland
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of salsa & sour cream
|Philly Quesadilla
|$11.98
Grilled steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of au jus & sour cream
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$11.50
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
|Cheese Quesadilla (1)
|$4.25
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
|Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)
|$5.25
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.