Shrimp tacos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with cabbage, avocado slice, chipotle mayo sauce. Served with a small cup of rice and your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco
|$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
|Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco
|$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.