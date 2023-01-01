Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with cabbage, avocado slice, chipotle mayo sauce. Served with a small cup of rice and your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco$4.50
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

