Taco salad in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips
More about Bombshells & Ales
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad ⭐️$9.99
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Taco Salad (L)$9.99
A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
Taco Salad (L) ⭐️$7.99
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

