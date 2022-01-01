Taco salad in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Bombshells & Ales
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombshells & Ales
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Taco Salad ⭐️
|$9.99
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Fajita Taco Salad (L)
|$9.99
A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
|Taco Salad (L) ⭐️
|$7.99
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.