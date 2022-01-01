Tacos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bombshells & Ales
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bombshells & Ales
739 Carter Ave, Ashland
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips
|Tacos
|$11.00
Three soft tacos per order. Comes with lettuce, diced tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of coleslaw
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco
|$4.35
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
|Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️
|$14.25
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
|Corn Taco al pastor
|$3.35
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.