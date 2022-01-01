Tacos in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bombshells & Ales

739 Carter Ave, Ashland

Avg 4.4 (1804 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with your choice of Certified Angus Beef ground beef or Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, salsa, and fried tortilla strips
Tacos$11.00
Three soft tacos per order. Comes with lettuce, diced tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with a side of coleslaw
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco$4.35
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️$14.25
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Corn Taco al pastor$3.35
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
