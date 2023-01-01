Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve taquitos

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos ahogados$9.99
3 fried crispy chicken taquitos topped with salsa verde, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Item pic

 

El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Mexicanos$8.99
Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
Taquitos Norteños (L)$9.50
Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.
Taquitos Norteños$12.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

