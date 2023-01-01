Taquitos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Sopapillas Under the Bridge
Sopapillas Under the Bridge
1201 Greenup Ave, Ashland
|Taquitos ahogados
|$9.99
3 fried crispy chicken taquitos topped with salsa verde, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
More about El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
366 DIEDERICH BLVD, ASHLAND
|Taquitos Mexicanos
|$8.99
Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
|Taquitos Norteños (L)
|$9.50
Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.
|Taquitos Norteños
|$12.99
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.