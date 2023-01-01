Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Spice Kitchen - 59 POND STREET

59 Pond Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun(2pcs)$4.99
Golden fried milk based balls with the flavored sugar syrup.
More about Spice Kitchen - 59 POND STREET
Item pic

 

Sri Lakshmi Temple Cafeteria

117 Waverly Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun(3)$6.00
More about Sri Lakshmi Temple Cafeteria

