Pies in Ashland

Common Man - Ashland NH
60 Main Street, Ashland
|Toll House Cookie Pie
|$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
|Nantucket Pie
|$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
|Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.99
Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs
and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.