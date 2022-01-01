Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve pies

Common Man - Ashland NH image

 

Common Man - Ashland NH

60 Main Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toll House Cookie Pie$6.99
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Nantucket Pie$29.99
Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich$6.99
Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs
and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
More about Common Man - Ashland NH
Sal's Express image

 

Sal's Express

162 Main St, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Whoopie Pie$1.99
More about Sal's Express

