Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Ashland

Go
Ashland restaurants
Toast

Ashland restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Downtown Perk

145 West Main Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
More about Downtown Perk
Consumer pic

 

CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street

-35 Maine Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken California Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, seasoned rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese sauce, verde sauce and sour cream with chicken
Super Burrito$13.00
Ground beef and chicken in a flour tortilla covered in ranchero sauce topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with choice of refried beans or seasoned rice
Carne Asada Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with steak topped with cheese sauce and green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with seasoned rice or refried beans
More about CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Ashland

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Banana Splits

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Ashland to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston