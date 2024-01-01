Burritos in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve burritos
More about CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street
-35 Maine Street, Ashland
|Chicken California Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, seasoned rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese sauce, verde sauce and sour cream with chicken
|Super Burrito
|$13.00
Ground beef and chicken in a flour tortilla covered in ranchero sauce topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream with choice of refried beans or seasoned rice
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with steak topped with cheese sauce and green sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with seasoned rice or refried beans