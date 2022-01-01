Chicken sandwiches in Ashland
Ashland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Uniontown Brewing Co.
105 West Main Street, Ashland
|Fresco Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, cheddar cheese, house-made pico de gallo, bacon, avocado, and a roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun. Choice of side: fresh cut fries, house salad, house slaw, house chips
