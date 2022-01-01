Grilled chicken in Ashland
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Uniontown Brewing Co.
105 West Main Street, Ashland
|Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken with pickled onion, melted swiss, and leaf lettuce.
|BBQ Pineapple Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ Chicken, grilled pineapple, hickory smoked bacon, red wine caramelized jalapenos, fresh cilantro on a brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.