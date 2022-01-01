Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ashland

Ashland restaurants
Ashland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Uniontown Brewing Co.

105 West Main Street, Ashland

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.00
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken with pickled onion, melted swiss, and leaf lettuce.
BBQ Pineapple Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
BBQ Chicken, grilled pineapple, hickory smoked bacon, red wine caramelized jalapenos, fresh cilantro on a brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.
More about Uniontown Brewing Co.
The South Street Grille image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The South Street Grille - Ashland

121 South Street, Ashland

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Grilled Chicken$7.00
Grilled Chicken$10.00
served w/cilantro lime rice/pineapple pico
More about The South Street Grille - Ashland

