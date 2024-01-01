Quesadillas in Ashland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Downtown Perk

145 West Main Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
More about Downtown Perk
Consumer pic

 

CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street

-35 Maine Street, Ashland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Vegetal$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with seasoned rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla Nortena$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken with chorizo covered in cheese sauce with seasoned rice and refried beans
Chuy's Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with choice of chicken or steak with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
More about CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street

