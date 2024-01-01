Quesadillas in Ashland
-35 Maine Street, Ashland
|Quesadilla Vegetal
|$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with seasoned rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream
|Quesadilla Nortena
|$12.00
Grilled flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken with chorizo covered in cheese sauce with seasoned rice and refried beans
|Chuy's Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with choice of chicken or steak with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream